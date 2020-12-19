Bernice Pustejovsky
July 27, 1931 - Dec. 15, 2020
Bernice Pustejovsky, 89, of West, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in West. A rosary will be recited 4 p.m., Sunday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Monday, December 21, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Limited capacity, facial masks, and social distancing are required at all services.
Bernice was born July 27, 1931, in Tours, the daughter of Henry and Gertrude (Schroeder) Uptmor. She attended schools in Tours and West. On December 29, 1949, she was united in marriage to Ervin Pustejovsky in Tours. Ervin preceded her in death on February 27, 1989. Bernice was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. She was also a member of SPJST Lodge #54 and KJZT St. Ludmila Society #11. She was a caregiver by nature and worked for Tours Day Care and Little Shepherd Day Care for many years. Bernice enjoyed gambling, playing Bingo, sewing, and reading the comics in the newspaper. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bernice was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Delayne Massirer; a great-granddaughter, Brihanne Deiterman; a great-grandson, Colson Dulock; and a brother, Freddy Uptmor.
Survivors include her children, Ronnie Pustejovsky and wife, Katy, of West, Peggy Holecek and husband, T.J., of West, and Donna Pustejovsky and husband, Dennis, of Mt. Calm; three sisters, Dorothy Berger, Henrietta "Sugie" Dulock, and Shirley Geisler; grandchildren, Dawn Picha, Jack Deiterman, Frank Deiterman, Hayden Holecek and fiancee, Kelly Lathern, Tanner Holecek and wife, Michelle, Corey Price and Rachel, Kaylee Dulock and husband, Matt, Leigh Pustejovsky, Shawn Massirer and wife, Tracy, and Valerie Warschak and husband, Doug; great-grandchildren, Blaine, Blake, Jack Frank, Jayde, Justice, Brailey, Connor, Lainey, Landry, Kaden, Connor, Cole, Harper, Brycen, Kameryn, Caison, Canon, Calan, Lorelei, and Harper; great-great-granddaughter, Brea; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital or charity of choice
. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 19, 2020.