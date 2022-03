Bernie Martinez



Johnny Martinez



An inurnment for Bernie Martinez will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 26, at Oakwood Cemetery. Following the ceremony a celebration of life for Johnny Martinez and Bernie Martinez will be at Waco Missions, 3316 J.J. Flewellen Rd, Waco, Tx 76704.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2022.