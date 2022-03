I was sadden to hear Cousin Duggie had pasted yet the life she lived was selfless. She was loved by everyone she spent a minute with, no one wasn't a friend she will be missed. Her dedication to the Lord and the love of Him in her life, I know for a fact where she is right now (Absence from the body in the Presence of the Lord 2 Cor 5:8). Blessing and love to all the family.

Dale Curry Family June 9, 2021