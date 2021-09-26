Beth Elaine Burrow
Sept. 2, 1969 - Sept. 23, 2021
Beth Elaine (Cox) Burrow, 52, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. A private graveside service will be held for the family.
Beth graduated from Connally High School in 1987, attended McLennan Community College and graduated from KD School of Performing Arts. Dancing, Music and Acting were her life. Beth began dancing at three years of age and danced all her life. In high school she began her acting career, competing in UIL Prose and Poetry and One Act Play. She then moved to acting on the stage at Waco Civic Theatre, where she performed in Gypsy and On Golden Pond. Her life was the Stage. Beth had a way about her- she loved everyone and continued teaching other children at Waco Children's Theatre. She was truly a Thespian. She never met a stranger and was willing to talk theatre or dance with whoever would listen. Her two children followed in her footsteps. She is a strong supporter of Connally Theatre and never missed a performance.
She was preceded in death by her father, Boyd Cox.
She is survived by her husband, Darren Burrow; son, Thomas Douglas C. Pettey; daughter, Beverly Rose Pettey; mother, Beverly Cox; brothers, Barry Cox and wife Alicia, and Bart Cox; step-daughter, Holley Goedeke and husband T.J.; grandchildren, Weston, and Aubrey; nieces, Chelsea Cox, Brittany Huffhines, Whitney Thomas, Taryn Hand, and Baylee Greggains.
The family would like to acknowledge a special thank you to Ascension Providence Hospital ICU Team.
Memorial contributions may be made to Connally High School Theatre Arts Department.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
.
Beth has now taken the Heavenly Stage!
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.