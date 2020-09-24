Betsy R. Frix Sept. 22, 1916 - Sept. 17, 2020 On September 17, 2020, just five days shy of her 104th birthday, Betsy R. Frix walked into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior. Her service is at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 26, at Community Fellowship Church of the Nazarene, 2001 N. Valley Mills Dr., with the Rev. Roger Huff and the Rev. Jonathan Leonard officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. Betsy was born in Gainesville, Texas, to DeWitt and Bertha Dickinson Millican, on September 22, 1916. She was the second of ten children. She married Forrest Frix, and two daughters were born of this union. In June 1942, she moved to Waco where she remained the rest of her life. Betsy loved God, her family, playing games with friends and grandchildren, and reading. Betsy would round up as many children as she could and take them to church. She made an impact on family and friends with her strength, determination, and spirit. She spent a lot of time on the telephone, wishing "Happy Birthday" to those in her church family. Betsy loved to volunteer and received a certificate when she was 95 years old from the elementary school for helping with their reading program. God was one constant for Betsy. She asked Him to guide her, protect her, and help her make it through all circumstances. She had complete faith that He would do so – and He did. She will be missed by her church family and her friends at Harrison Senior Center. Betsy was preceded in death by her parents; a stillborn sibling; sisters, Mae Bourn, Ruth Clements, Helen Rendle, and Rebecca Millican; brothers, DT Millican, John Millican, and Norman Millican; and grandchildren, Darla Johnson and Greg Lay. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn McNabb; daughters, Glenda Johnson and Arlena Lay; five grandchildren, Steve (Julie) Crouse, Dennis (Tammy) Crouse, April (Scott) Adams; nine great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.