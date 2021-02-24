Menu
Bettie Lehrmann
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Bettie Lehrmann

July 7, 1925 - Feb. 19, 2021

Bettie Lehrmann, 95, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Providence Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, in Tyler, Texas. Services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, February 26, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel with Pastor Paul Krupicka officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. before the service. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery.

Bettie was born in Coryell City, Texas, on July 7, 1925, to Bettie and Otto Sanders, Sr. She grew up on a farm in the Coryell City and Clifton area. She married C.F. "Red" Lehrmann in 1947 and resided in Waco. Bettie enjoyed being a homemaker with her husband, Red, and two children, Joy and Dennis. She was very active in the Lutheran church and a long-time member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Waco. She was a loving wife and mother and cared deeply for her parents and brothers and sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents of Clifton; her husband, Red; along with brothers, Johnny, Ed, Bill, Otto, Jr., and Henry; and sisters, Ida Lander, Hilda Johnson, and Olga Schroeder.

She is survived by daughter, Joy Waldrep; and son, Dennis Lehrmann and wife, Susan, all of Tyler Texas; granddaughters, Stephanie Larson and husband, Michael, of Flint, Sasha Bynum and husband, Paul, of Arp, and Shawna Siller and husband, Jason, of Alvin; and great-grandchildren, Braeden Bynum, Emman and Junaid Khan, and Alexis, Andrew, and Abel Larson; along with many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Scott Klecka, Paul Bynum, Jimmy Evans, Jason Siller and Kenneth Connally.

Memorials may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road, Waco TX 76710.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Feb
26
Service
2:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
