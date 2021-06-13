Betty R. Bryant
June 19, 1937 - June 8, 2021
Betty R. Bryant, 83, of Waco, passed away on June 8, 2021, surrounded by her husband and sons after a long-term illness. Services will be Monday, June 14, at First Woodway Baptist Church, in Waco, Texas. Family visitation at 10 a.m. and Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. with Reverend Roy Marshall officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The service will be livestreamed on the OakCrest Facebook page at 11 a.m., Monday, June 14.
Betty was born June 19, 1937, in Del Rio, Texas, to Rufus Hayden Rogers and Grace Conn. She graduated from Waco High School in 1955. After graduation, she attended Baylor University where she participated in BRH Choir and was one of the first members of the Baylor Women's Tennis Team. She received a Bachelor's degree in Teacher Education and History.
She met her future husband, George W. Bryant, in 1950 in junior high and attended FBC Waco together. They married on September 5, 1958, in Waco, Texas. After marrying they lived in College Station, Texas for three years and then lived in Germany for three years while Wendell served in the U.S. Army where their oldest son, Kevin Bryant, was born. Upon returning to the U.S., they moved to Denton, Texas, where Betty continued to put Wendell through school. Upon completion of his doctorate degree in 1967, they moved to Commerce, Texas, where their second son, Mark Bryant, was born a year later.
Betty was a wife, mother, homemaker, church leader, community organizer, and all-around servant to those in her community. A resident of Commerce, Texas, for over 40 years, she was well-known and never met a stranger. She was always willing to serve on church and community committees organizing citywide events, raising money for the Chamber of Commerce, helping with church productions, organizing the veteran's day vigil, and even working with the youth group at FBC Commerce even after her kids were grown. She was an avid tennis player until almost 80 years old! She loved all sports and was known to get quite vocal when her Bears or her Cowboys were playing. She served Baylor on the Bear Foundation faithfully raising money for them for many years and serving the Baylor Lady Bears basketball team as part of the Tip Off Club. She was also known for making the best apple dumplings and cinnamon rolls and was ready with a pan of them for anyone celebrating a special event or anyone going through difficult times. She remembered to send birthday cards and call on special days. Her life was truly a life of service. She loved her God and served Him in the way she loved people.
Survivors include her husband, Wendell; sons, Kevin Bryant (Lora) of Plano, Texas, and Mark Bryant (Kelly) of Waco, Texas; and her brother, Bill Rogers (Carol) of Carrollton, Texas. Grandchildren include Clifton Bryant, Spencer Bryant, Griffin Bryant, Morgan Bryant, Joshua Bryant, Samuel Bryant, and Lillian Bryant.
Pallbearers are Kevin Bryant, Mark Bryant, Clifton Bryant, Spencer Bryant, Griffin Bryant and Bob Draughn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Tommy Hornburg Evangelistic Association or to the First Woodway Baptist Church Food Pantry Ministry.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.