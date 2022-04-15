Betty Carroll
Dec. 11, 1926 - April 11, 2022
Betty Alice Carroll, of Waco, was born December 11, 1926, in Chimney Rock, North Carolina, to Naomi Mills, and Clarence Charles Cowan, and passed away April 11, 2022, at the age of 95. Services will be at 3 p.m., Monday, April 18, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, with the Rev. Josh Vaughan officiating, followed by a graveside service at the Wortham Bend Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 1 to 3 p.m., also at Columbus Ave. Baptist Church. Betty graduated from Central High School in Shelbyville, Tennessee, got her B.A. degree at Carson-Newman College in Jefferson City, Tennessee, and then went on to Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary before moving to Costa Rica for two years and Argentina for 15 years as a missionary, where she and Dan served as church planters and taught at the International Baptist Theological Seminary in Buenos Aires. They also served as a missionaries in Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and another 16 years at the Baptist Spanish Publishing House in El Paso, Texas. Retirement brought them to Waco, Texas, in 1989 where they made Columbus Avenue Baptist Church their home, with Betty teaching Sunday School while Dan tended to the church library. She was a wonderful wife and mother, and a friend and servant to everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Dan Carroll, Jr. whom she married on August 17, 1948; sisters, Ruth Renegar and Naomi Magers; and daughters-in-law, Pat Carroll, Sharon Carroll and Ruby Carroll. She is survived by three sons, Daniel Marion Carroll, III, Charles Cowan Carroll and wife, Nursel, and John Price Carroll; grandchildren, Kim Henderson (and Royce), Daniel Carroll, IV, Brooke Caperton (and Cory), Christopher Carroll (and Erin), Rachel Ulmer (and Chris), Bethany Carroll (and Katie), Luke Carroll (and Lindsey); and soon-to-be 12 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be the grandchildren. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2022.