Betty Lou (Daily) Clendennen
Feb. 8, 1932 - March 2, 2021
With her husband and children at her side, Betty Clendennen, 89, of Waco Texas, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, early Tuesday morning at her residence after a short term illness.
Betty Lou Bean was born in Waco on February 8, 1932 and lived her entire life in McLennan County. She attended Waco Schools and at the age of 17 became the wife to Lloyd T. Daily, also of Waco. Over their 58 years of marriage they had three children, Gary, Paula and Scott.
Betty's primary job was of wife, mother, and grandmother, her favorite, to her family but she also worked outside the home as a bookkeeper for several Waco businesses.
Betty was active in church. She was the pianist for 65 years in churches pastored by her husband, Lloyd T. Daily, 18th and Pine Assembly of God and First Assembly of God where she and Bud are members. Her husband Lloyd was a minister. He served several nursing homes throughout Waco as their ombudsman as well as conducting church services. Betty was by his side playing the piano.
As her family began to grow with grandchildren, she was very involved in their lives. Attending their sporting events, hosting family gatherings at her home and most of all being Nonnie to eight grandchildren and nine (with two more on the way) great-grandchildren.
In 2007 Betty married Robert "Bud" Clendennen of Waco. Bud was such a blessing to Betty and her entire family. He fit right in immediately and became a member of her family.
Pallbearers for her service will be her six grandsons, Gary Daily, Jr., of Ponder, Stephen Harper of Argyle, Aaron Daily of Little Elm, Jordan Daily of Corinth, Cameron Daily of Aubrey and Dean Butenschoen of Aubrey, all in Texas.
Betty is survived by her husband, Robert Clendennen of Waco; son, Gary Daily, Sr., and wife, Teresa of Farmersville Tx.; daughter, Paula Harper and husband, Craig of Frisco Tx., and son, Scott Daily and wife, Lisa of Waco; her grandchildren, Gary Daily, Jr., and wife, Ashly, Stephen Harper and wife, Kelsey, Aaron Daily and wife, Stephanie, Jennifer Butenschoen and husband, Dean, Jordan Daily and wife, Melanie, Cameron Daily and wife, Kim, Megan Daily and Rebekah Daily.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Ina Lee and James Paul Bean; her brother, Bill Bean of Rowlett; and her first husband, Lloyd T. Daily.
Visitation will be held, Friday March 5, from 5 to 7 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco with Graveside service, Saturday March 6 at 10 a.m., at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 I-35. Her Pastor, John Palmer, of First Assembly of God will officiate. Facial covering and social distancing required at both events.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 5, 2021.