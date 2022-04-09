Menu
Betty Merle Deviney
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Betty Merle Boren Deviney

Dec. 19, 1935 - April 7, 2022

Betty Merle Boren Deviney passed away on April 7, 2022. Graveside services will be will be at 11 a.m., Monday, April 11, at the Bruceville-Moore Cemetery, with Betty Newman officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, April 10, in the garden room at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Betty was born in Bruceville, Texas, on December 19, 1935. Betty attended Baylor University and taught school for 30 years. She began her career in Riesel, then South Junior, University Junior, and University High School in Waco ISD.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie Taylor Boren and Alvis Ridley Boren; and her husband of 43 years, Willis Mauldin Deviney Sr. before his death in 2000.

She is survived by her son, Willis M. Deviney and wife, Vanessa, of McKinney; two daughters, Elizabeth Darby and husband, Glenn, of Plano, and Sheryl Friudenberg and husband, David, of Bruceville; grandchildren, Willis Mauldin Deviney III and wife, Rachel, Adam Deviney, Alyssa Sterling and husband, David, Leah Suierveld and husband, Shawn, Erica Essenburg, Brady Darby, Haley Odle and husband, Hunter, Shelby Friudenberg, and wife, Melanie; and great-grandchildren, Hayden Deviney, Evelyn Deviney, and Audrey Deviney.

Pallbears will be Willis Mauldin Deviney III, Adam Deviney, Hayden Deviney, Brady Darby, Shawn Suierveld, and Hunter Odle.

Memorials may be made to Bruceville-Eddy United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 205, Eddy, TX 76524.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.