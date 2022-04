Sending love and condolences to Ms. Betty Jo´s family (my family). May the Lord comfort your hearts during this time and always. I sure did love this woman. She sure knew how to be there when it mattered. She was solid, consistent, humble and grounded. My Granny (Tee/Rodeane) taught me when I was very small that you can show people better than you can tell them. And Ms. Betty was a woman of few words, but she ALWAYS showed a consistent love and support for me and my entire family. Rest in Heaven, beautiful Betty Jo Felder. I love you very much -Jessica Childers

Jessica Evans-Childers December 10, 2020