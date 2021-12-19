Betty Lou Walts Freeman
September 25, 1937 - December 16, 2021
Betty Lou Walts Freeman passed away in Waco, Texas on December 16, 2021. She was 84 years old. Services will be held Tuesday, December 21. Visitation will begin at 1:30pm and the service will begin at 2:00pm at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 South 12th Street, Waco, Texas.
Betty Lou was born in Otto, Texas on September 25, 1937 to Lena Papendorf Walts and Johnny Walts. She resided the majority of her life in and near Mart, Texas with the last few years in Hewitt. She graduated from Mart High School in 1956. She married Gerald Freeman on June 2, 1956 in Mart. She worked for Southwestern Bell, Cassidy Manufacturing as a seamstress, Spenco Industries also as a seamstress, and JPM Grain and Storage.
She was a member of Beacon Hill Baptist Church of Waco. She was an avid football fan of the Dallas Cowboys, the Baylor Bears, and the Mart Panthers. The Baylor Women's basketball team was one of her favorite. As an excellent Southern cook she loved hosting friends and family for get-togethers.
Betty Lou was preceded in death by her husband Gerald in 2016.
She is survived by her son, Gerald Freeman, Junior of Hewitt TX, daughter Lisa Bentley (Hill) of St Augustine, FL. Grandchildren include Lacey Moore (Shane) of Portland, TX, Nathan Freeman, Kaleb Freeman, Zeke Freeman all of Austin, TX, and Meagan Bentley and Michelle Bentley of Gainesville, FL.; and great-granddaughter Muse Moore of Portland, TX. Siblings include James (Skipper) Walts (Betty Jean), Carol Sue Walts, Linda Kay Kattner (Ken); sister-in-law, Marie Freeman, Sharon Freeman, Ruby Brown, and Helen Ruth Cox
Pall Bearers will be Nathan Freeman, Kaleb Freeman, Zeke Freeman, Todd Kattner, Donald Freeman, Junior and Kirk Walts. Honorary pall bearer is Holly Kattner.
Our deepest thanks to The Brazos of Waco for the love and attention they showed to our mother with and special thanks to Jerri who always brightened her day.
Memorials can be made to the Beacon Hill Baptist Church, 1912 Monte Vista Street, Waco, Texas 76711 or 254-756-1649.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.