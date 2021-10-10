Menu
Betty L. Goodman
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Betty L. Goodman

June 11, 1928 - October 6, 2021

Betty L. Goodman, 93, of Waco, passed away gently into the arms of her Savior on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, October 16, at the Frost Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 15, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, Texas.

Betty was born June 11, 1928, in Frost, TX. to E. E. and Mary (Mitchell) Omberg. After high school, she attended Texas Woman's University, Navarro Junior College, and North Texas State College. For five years she was a school teacher. After she married Joe R. Goodman Sr. Betty became a loving stay home mother for their three children.

Betty was a devoted Christian woman who read her Bible often and liked to teach Bible classes. She was a faithful member of Westwood Community Church. Betty greatly impacted the lives of those around her. She was widely loved because she loved widely.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Deborah G. Smith; sister, June O. Severs; and brother, Jack Omberg.

Betty is survived by her children, Joe R. (Sherrie) Goodman Jr., daughter, Marianne Scarborough; and son-in-law, Harvey Smith.

Also surviving are her grandchildren, Carolyn (Danny) Cole, Rebekah (Justin) Pope, Chris (Amy) Smith, Cherie (Jason) Cummings, Nicholas (Michell) Lowe, Marcus Lowe, Celesta Strealy (Mark), Jade Watkins; and great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Samuel, Ashley, Jace, Cassidy, Hayden, Jack, Bryson, McKenzie, Summer, and Gavin.

Share a memory and sign Betty's Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
6:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard, WACO, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Dear Goodman family, The Baylor Scott and White Hospice family would like to give you are deepest condolences with our thoughts and prayers. We still care and we are still here for you! God bless this family!
Baylor Scott and White Hospice Waco, Texas
October 15, 2021
My friend Betty... Rest In Peace And Rejoice In Your Heavenly Home! Tell My Mitch I Love Him! I Love You!
Dianne Fadal
October 12, 2021
