Betty Lou Torcoletti Graham
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Betty Lou Torcoletti Graham

Jan. 19, 1953 - Jan 6, 2022

Betty Lou Torcoletti Graham, 68, of Waco, TX, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, January 14, at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 3361 S. 4th St, Waco, TX, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, January 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.

Betty was born January 19, 1953, in Waco, TX, to J.B. and Doris (Sterling) Mears. She worked at Tatex Thermographers for many years. Betty met the love of her life, Tommy Graham, 30 years ago. Some of their favorite things to do was to travel, especially going to casinos. When she was younger, she enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family. More than anything, Betty loved being with her grandkids. Her greatest joy was being "Nana" to each one of them.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Graham; parents, J.B. and Doris Mears; and her sister, Ruth Mears.

She is survived by her children, Janet Goodwin-Parker and husband J.C., Billy Masters, Stephen Torcoletti and wife, Leslie, and Stephanie Alonso; sisters, Mary Kelley, Judy Wellborn, Jeanie Allred, Linda Taylor, Patsy Augabright, and Stacy McCartney; along with her grandkids, Bailey Torcoletti, Gavin Alonso, Alexandria Torcoletti, Chloe Alonso, Gracie Goodwin and Salima Masters.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Jan
14
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Garden of Memories Cemetery
3361 S. 4th St, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry far family's lost prayers far all
Sue foreman Debbie Jeannie and richard
January 13, 2022
