Betty Hardeman Skillern
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Betty Hardeman Skillern

Aug. 22, 1929 - Nov. 29, 2020

Betty Hardeman Skillern, 91, died Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Graveside: 2 p.m., Monday, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, in the Live Oak Room at Greenwood.

She was born August 22, 1929, near Delia, in Limestone County. On November 29, 1947, she married the love of her life, James Wiley Skillern, Jr. Betty worked in banking in Waco until she was 67 and moved to Fort Worth. She then worked part time at Birchman Baptist Church until she was 85. She enjoyed life, especially traveling with her family. She was a loving wife and devoted mother. The pride and joy of her life were her two children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who she adored and cherished. She especially loved to cook for them. Betty touched the hearts of many and will be missed by

all who knew her.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years in 2002; son, James Keese Skillern in 1991; brother, Gerald Hardeman; and sister, Martha Haught.

Survivors: daughter, Carol Skillern of Fort Worth; grandchildren, James Christopher Skillern of EI Paso, Wendy Noelle Skillern of San Francisco and Timothy Keese Skillern of Lake Tahoe; great-grandchildren, Lyle and Hannah of EI Paso and Wiley of San Francisco; and daughter-in-Law, Linda Skillern Northern of Fort Worth.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Live Oak Room at Greenwood
Dec
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Greenwood Memorial Park
