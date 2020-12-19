Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty F. Oliver
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Betty F. Oliver

Sept. 9, 1929 - Dec. 16, 2020

Betty F. Oliver, 91, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Monday, December 21, at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, 6296 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Robinson, TX, with Pastor Alan Ritchie officiating.

Betty was born September 9, 1929, to Marshal and Bobbie Kellar in Waco, TX. She was a huge Baylor Bear fan and loved attending all her grandkid's sporting events. She also enjoyed watching Hallmark movies and drinking coffee.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, David R. Oliver; her parents; sisters, Dora Mae Crain, Wanda Sickles and Bobbie Borders; and her lifelong best friend, Bertie Louise Harris.

She is survived by her children, Mike Giles, Sr. and wife, Nancy, of Stephenville, TX, Vickie Heard and husband, Kyle, of Robinson, TX, and Brad Oliver and wife, Lisa, of Hewitt, TX; brother, Marshal M. Kellar, Jr. of Abilene, TX; grandchildren, Mike Giles, Jr., Mary Pack, Melissa Doyle, Mackenzie James, Hunter Oliver, and Kelly Ezell; along with ten great-grandchildren.

Pall bearers will be Mike Giles, Jr., Douglas Doyle, Taylor James, Hunter Oliver, and Daniel Ezell.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Chapel Hill Memorial Park
6296 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Robinson, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Mrs Betty this world will truly be a darker place without you my friend. Mrs Betty you always had such a beautiful smile and contagious laugh. I remember you as always happy and a joy to be around! All of my memories of you are precious. We will miss you
Barbara carter
December 21, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for all the families for the loss of a beautiful soul. Celebrate a life well lived.
Sue Ducas Lowry
December 20, 2020
Betty Oliver was a lovely woman. I went to church with the entire family for years in Waco. My empathy and love to all of you. Lillian Jacoway (née Davis)
Lillian Davis Jacoway
December 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Betty Faye. God be with you through this difficult time and give you peace which only comes from Him.
Cynthia Lawson
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results