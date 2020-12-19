Betty F. Oliver
Sept. 9, 1929 - Dec. 16, 2020
Betty F. Oliver, 91, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Monday, December 21, at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, 6296 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Robinson, TX, with Pastor Alan Ritchie officiating.
Betty was born September 9, 1929, to Marshal and Bobbie Kellar in Waco, TX. She was a huge Baylor Bear fan and loved attending all her grandkid's sporting events. She also enjoyed watching Hallmark movies and drinking coffee.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, David R. Oliver; her parents; sisters, Dora Mae Crain, Wanda Sickles and Bobbie Borders; and her lifelong best friend, Bertie Louise Harris.
She is survived by her children, Mike Giles, Sr. and wife, Nancy, of Stephenville, TX, Vickie Heard and husband, Kyle, of Robinson, TX, and Brad Oliver and wife, Lisa, of Hewitt, TX; brother, Marshal M. Kellar, Jr. of Abilene, TX; grandchildren, Mike Giles, Jr., Mary Pack, Melissa Doyle, Mackenzie James, Hunter Oliver, and Kelly Ezell; along with ten great-grandchildren.
Pall bearers will be Mike Giles, Jr., Douglas Doyle, Taylor James, Hunter Oliver, and Daniel Ezell.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.