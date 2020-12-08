Menu
Betty Ringo
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Betty (Lake) Ringo

October 4, 1929 - December 4, 2020

Betty was born on October 4, 1929, in Greenville, Texas, to Forest Lake Sr. and Louverdia Lake (née Elliott). Betty graduated from Greenville High School and was proud to be a member of the GHS Flaming Flashes drill team. After high school, she attended East Texas State Teachers College, now Texas A&M-Commerce in Commerce, Texas, where she was active in the Marpessa Club. She moved to Waco in 1950 and married Durward Ringo in 1954. She worked for Home Abstract and Title Company, M.Lipsitz Company and also for the YWCA, but mostly she was a homemaker. She loved to vacation at Club Lake in Greenville, and to travel with her siblings and their spouses around the United States. She was a longtime member of Central Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Ringo is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Tim Bright of Speegleville; her son and daughter-in law, Kent and Linda Ringo of Robinson, two grandchildren, Robert Ringo (Brittany) and Ryan Ringo (Amanda); along with four great-grandchildren; her sister, Pat Bryant of Lubbock; her favorite cousin, Margaret Pauling and best friend, Myrt McLaughlin, both of Waco; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Durward; her brother, Forest Lake Jr.; and favorite aunt, Leslie (Pippy) Smith.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday December 8, 2020, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Waco. Temperature checks, masks and social distancing are required. A private burial will take place later.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
5 Entries
I'm sorry for your loss Kim and family~She had to be a super lady.
Margie Mashek Davis
December 10, 2020
We were saddened to learn of the loss of our DRT Sister, Betty Ringo. Prayers for the family. Sterling C. Robertson DRT Sharon Haynes Treasurer
Sterling C. Robertson DRT
December 9, 2020
So sorry I was not able to personally come tonight to extend my condolences. Betty was such a sweet and caring lady. She will be dearly missed!
Diane Griffin
December 8, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with everyone at this time. Betty will be missed my many...she was so neat. I loved being around her many times...lots of laughs and smiles.
Helen Quiram (Rosie)
December 8, 2020
Kim and family...I am sorry for your loss. Your mom was a special person. i enjoyed seeing her at Dr Walkers office. She was so sweet. God be with youand your family
jeannie sutter
December 8, 2020
