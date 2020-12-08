Betty (Lake) Ringo
October 4, 1929 - December 4, 2020
Betty was born on October 4, 1929, in Greenville, Texas, to Forest Lake Sr. and Louverdia Lake (née Elliott). Betty graduated from Greenville High School and was proud to be a member of the GHS Flaming Flashes drill team. After high school, she attended East Texas State Teachers College, now Texas A&M-Commerce in Commerce, Texas, where she was active in the Marpessa Club. She moved to Waco in 1950 and married Durward Ringo in 1954. She worked for Home Abstract and Title Company, M.Lipsitz Company and also for the YWCA, but mostly she was a homemaker. She loved to vacation at Club Lake in Greenville, and to travel with her siblings and their spouses around the United States. She was a longtime member of Central Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Ringo is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Tim Bright of Speegleville; her son and daughter-in law, Kent and Linda Ringo of Robinson, two grandchildren, Robert Ringo (Brittany) and Ryan Ringo (Amanda); along with four great-grandchildren; her sister, Pat Bryant of Lubbock; her favorite cousin, Margaret Pauling and best friend, Myrt McLaughlin, both of Waco; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Durward; her brother, Forest Lake Jr.; and favorite aunt, Leslie (Pippy) Smith.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday December 8, 2020, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Waco. Temperature checks, masks and social distancing are required. A private burial will take place later.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.