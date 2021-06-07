Betty West
Sept. 11, 1944 - June 4, 2021
Betty West, 76, of Hewitt, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S. 12th St, Waco.
Betty was born in Waco on September 11, 1944, to Reinhardt Sr. and Dorothy (Thomas) Wedeking. She married the love of her life, Pete West in 1968. Together they managed the airport on Jekyll Island off the coast of Georgia, taking care of airplanes, and renting bicycles and cars to travelers. She enjoyed cookouts with her friends, crocheting, and tending to plants and flowers. Texas was her home, but her heart was always in Georgia where she spent the majority of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reinhardt Sr. and Dorothy Wedeking; husband, Pete West; brothers, Danny Ray Wedeking and Reinhardt Wedeking, Jr.; and sister, Lisa Marie Wedeking.
She is survived by her two brothers, John Wedeking and Cecelia Krogulski, Richard Wedeking and wife, Evelyn; two nieces, Karen Mayton and husband, Kevin, Sarah Goodrum and husband, Josh; three great-nephews, Max and Austin Mayton, and Peyton Goodrum; and best friend, Mary Ann Lynn.
Online condolences available at www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 7, 2021.