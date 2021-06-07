Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty West
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Betty West

Sept. 11, 1944 - June 4, 2021

Betty West, 76, of Hewitt, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S. 12th St, Waco.

Betty was born in Waco on September 11, 1944, to Reinhardt Sr. and Dorothy (Thomas) Wedeking. She married the love of her life, Pete West in 1968. Together they managed the airport on Jekyll Island off the coast of Georgia, taking care of airplanes, and renting bicycles and cars to travelers. She enjoyed cookouts with her friends, crocheting, and tending to plants and flowers. Texas was her home, but her heart was always in Georgia where she spent the majority of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Reinhardt Sr. and Dorothy Wedeking; husband, Pete West; brothers, Danny Ray Wedeking and Reinhardt Wedeking, Jr.; and sister, Lisa Marie Wedeking.

She is survived by her two brothers, John Wedeking and Cecelia Krogulski, Richard Wedeking and wife, Evelyn; two nieces, Karen Mayton and husband, Kevin, Sarah Goodrum and husband, Josh; three great-nephews, Max and Austin Mayton, and Peyton Goodrum; and best friend, Mary Ann Lynn.

Online condolences available at www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Rosemound Cemetery
3201 S. 12th St, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.