Waco Tribune-Herald
Beverly Musil
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Beverly Musil

Nov. 14, 1939 - June 29, 2021

Beverly Ann Musil, 81, of China Spring, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Beverly was born November 14, 1939, in La Crosse, Kansas, to Alvin and Irma Wallace. After graduating Otis High School, she met her future husband, Galyn Musil. They married on January 5, 1958, in Otis, Kansas and resided in Waterville, Kansas. They had three sons and then moved to Texas in 1972.

They lived in Waco for a few years and moved to China Spring. Beverly had a very long career in the beauty industry where she made many friends who became her family. Outside of the salon, Beverly enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending any moment she could with her sons and grandchildren. She was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi (a sisterhood) for over 50 years which she cherished dearly.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Alvin and Irma Wallace; brother, Gary Wallace; sister, Bonnie Herrman; and grandson, Brandon Lee Musil.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Galyn Musil; three sons, Darwin Musil of China Spring, Todd Musil and wife, Brigette, of China Spring, and J. W. Musil and wife, Nina, of Crawford; four grandchildren, Amber Nicole Staha and husband, Jacob, Branch Musil and wife, Melissa, Sterling Ward and husband, Neil, and Este Musil; three great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Wallace; and sister, Sheila Deckman.

The family expresses their appreciation for the care given by the staff at Providence Village and Community Hospice.

Memorial contributions may be made to Beta Sigma Phi - Waco Chapter.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.lakeshoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Todd, Prayers for comfort and strength at the loss of your mom. All Our Love!
Cheryl and David Hall
Friend
July 6, 2021
Todd, so sad to hear of your mom passing . You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers .
Kathy Prikryl
July 5, 2021
Todd, I´m so sorry to learn of the loss of your sweet mom. Thinking of you at this time.
Pam Garrett
July 5, 2021
My sincere condolences to Todd and the family on the loss of your mom. She was a great lady.
Cathy Prause
July 4, 2021
Our prayers are with you during this difficult time. Your Mom was a very special friend.
Jim and Lea Madden
Friend
July 4, 2021
