Beverly Sellman



Aug. 14, 1985 - Sept. 30, 2020



Beverly Ann Sellman, 35, of Mart, died peacefully surrounded by her family at 11:16 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.



Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, October 2, at Littlepage Funeral Home in Mart. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, at Mart Cemetery.



Beverly was born August 14, 1985, in Waco to Bobby and Connie Sellman. She attended Mart schools, graduating in 2003. She was involved in FFA and she loved singing. She took private lessons with the hope of performing professionally one day. Beverly loved horses and was on a Texas Youth Ranch Rodeo team in high school. She loved animals of all kinds, family gatherings, playing games, and crafting.



After graduation, she attended McLennan Community College in Waco.



An accident in 2004 meant the active part of her life was behind her. Over the last 15 years, she still enjoyed visitors and would let them know that in her special way. She traveled some with her family, and joined her mother for hours in her garden.



Beverly was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Martha Baize; paternal grandparents, Bob and Pat Sellman; an aunt, Annette Sellman Clay; and one uncle, Mark Baize.



Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Connie and Butch Hogg of Mart; her father, Bobby Sellman of Waco; her brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Andie Sellman of Mart; three nieces, Harper Houston, Katie Sellman, and Ruby Sellman, all of Mart; grandparents, Bobby Baize of Mart, Linda Sellman of Hawkins, and Larry and Kathy Posey of Hewitt; maternal uncles and aunt, Lloyd and Cheryl Baize and Verlon Baize, all of Mart, and Alisha Baize of Groesbeck; paternal aunt and uncle, Cindy and Carlos Mendez of Arlington; and many additional aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Pallbearers are Preston Baize, Chad Baize, Trevor Baize, Dillon Baize, Cooper Baize, Peyton Baize, Zane Baize, Sam Mendez, and Luke Mendez.



Memorials may be made to the Mart FFA or the Mart Volunteer Fire Department.



Littlepage Funeral Home

