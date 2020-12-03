Bill Evridge
Dec. 2, 1950 - Nov. 30, 2020
Bill Evridge, 69, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, in Waco, Texas.
He was born On December 2, 1950, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Tom and Catherine (Cauley) Evridge. On February 18, 1978, he was united in marriage to Cheryl White in Abilene, Texas. Bill was devoted to his family and was an outstanding husband, father, and grandfather. For most of his life he worked as the Director of The Print Shop at Texas State Technical College in Waco until he retired. When he was not involved with family and work, Bill was an avid gardener.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cheryl Evridge of Waco; sons, Joshua Evridge of Waco, and Jeremy Evridge and wife, Francisca, of Phoenix, Arizona; brother, Kim Evridge and wife, Lupe, of Mansfield; granddaughters, Katelynn Evridge, and Katherine Evridge; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and Tom Evridge; and twin brother, Chris Evridge.
Family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m, Friday, December 4, at Comanche Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m., on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery in Comanche. Condolences may be offered online at www.comanchefh.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.