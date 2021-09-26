Bill Chadwick Foster



Nov. 20, 1931 - Sept. 23, 2021



Bill Chadwick Foster, 89, passed away on September 23, 2021. Burial will be at Memorial Park in Waco, TX



Bill was born in Waco, Texas to W.S. and Vera Foster. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Brady Foster; and sisters, Beverly Hannon and Bobbie Sutter.



Bill C. married Camelia Rentz on October 3, 1953. They had two daughters, Cheryl and Jennifer. After Camelia passed away in 1990, he married Ellen Campbell in 1993.



Bill C. and Camelia owned and published the Waco Citizen Newspaper. The Citizen was inherited from his father, W.S. Foster, and sustained by the tireless dedication of Camelia Foster as Editor and Manager. After Camelia's death, Bill C. attempted to diversify with promotional events and branch out his publishing empire with the Moody Courier.



From 1965 to 1993, Bill C. was the driving force behind the Miss Waco Pageant. As a local marketing promoter, he organized numerous boat and RV shows. In 2017 he published his biography "Press Pass Gets You in the Door".



He was a longtime member of the Beverly Hills Lions Club. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Waco Founders Lions Club



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.