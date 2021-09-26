Bill Chadwick Foster, 89, passed away on September 23, 2021. Burial will be at Memorial Park in Waco, TX
Bill was born in Waco, Texas to W.S. and Vera Foster. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Brady Foster; and sisters, Beverly Hannon and Bobbie Sutter.
Bill C. married Camelia Rentz on October 3, 1953. They had two daughters, Cheryl and Jennifer. After Camelia passed away in 1990, he married Ellen Campbell in 1993.
Bill C. and Camelia owned and published the Waco Citizen Newspaper. The Citizen was inherited from his father, W.S. Foster, and sustained by the tireless dedication of Camelia Foster as Editor and Manager. After Camelia's death, Bill C. attempted to diversify with promotional events and branch out his publishing empire with the Moody Courier.
From 1965 to 1993, Bill C. was the driving force behind the Miss Waco Pageant. As a local marketing promoter, he organized numerous boat and RV shows. In 2017 he published his biography "Press Pass Gets You in the Door".
He was a longtime member of the Beverly Hills Lions Club. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Waco Founders Lions Club
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
19 Entries
Bill, you always brought a smile to people's faces. Will never forget you.
C.Hershey
Other
March 12, 2022
Fly high, Mr. Bill. Your simple Facebook post brought smiles to my face as well as many others. I hope heaven is full of Bush's Baked Beans, as the Bean King himself deserves. Fly high
Bean enjoyer
Other
January 10, 2022
Thinking of you Bill.
May his memory be eternal
Mr. Bean
Other
October 16, 2021
Thinking bout thos beans tonight for sure. RIP old friend you brought a smile to millions of people
Thos Beans
October 16, 2021
Rest in peace Bill
Tyler kelly
October 16, 2021
Forever and always thinking about thos beans. Thank you Bill for all the laughs along the years.
Harry Cotta
Other
October 15, 2021
My condolences with Bill´s family. Bill made thousands smile with the famous `beans´ post, and he will be remembered by the internet as a legend. Rest in peace Bill!
J
Other
October 15, 2021
Thinkin about Mr. Foster
Bush Beans Co.
Other
October 14, 2021
Bill's famous "I'm thinking about those beans" facebook post was something that made a lot of us smile back in 2015, and it's sad to see him go, especially after reading his accomplishments on this site. Rest easy big guy
Bean enjoyer
October 10, 2021
Bill gave me my first journalism job at the citizen when I was a high school student, after seeing my editorials in the school paper. He was always encouraging. Years later when I ran for office, Bill would email me pointers and suggestions, and was still just as encouraging. He was one of the last of the old fashioned reporters in Waco, and he will be missed in this town.
Katherine Turner-Pearson
Friend
September 30, 2021
Good ole man gonna miss you stopping by the car lot and telling me about the "good ole days" God be with your family and help them in the celebration of this man's homecoming and the life he lived.
Robert Bernal
Friend
September 30, 2021
Ellen, sending my dearest condolences a hugs. God be with you.
Reta Kuczmarski
September 29, 2021
So sorry to hear of this loss. Ellen and Family you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Karen Dunlap
September 27, 2021
So sorry to see that Bill has left us. He always appeared at Waco events no matter how small. The Citizen was a must read for me. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.
Robert Kinney
Friend
September 27, 2021
Ellen, My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Vicki Puryear
Friend
September 27, 2021
We are sorry for your loss and send our heartfelt condolences to Ellen who tirelessly supported and encouraged him in his endeavors and lovingly cared for him for so many years, and to his family. Bill was a true and original Newspaper Man with all his heart. He was hardworking and enjoyed and loved the contact with people.
Andrea and Jeff Baker
Friend
September 27, 2021
We have lost a true Waco Icon. Bill was every where there was news and if it wasn't news, it was when he got through with it. He will truly be missed. Celebrate a life well lived.
Sue Ducas Lowry
Sue DuHecas Lowry
September 26, 2021
Condolences to the family. Bill was a hard working man whom taught those that worked for him to be patient and that hard work pays off. He was a walking newspaper never giving up on stories that mattered to Waco. He loved the Baylor Bears.
Mike Rodriquez
September 26, 2021
It is with Sadness to see the passing of Bill. He was a friend & good loyal customer of my Insurance Agency for many years. Soo Sorry Ellen.
God Bless you,
Mary E Graham