Bill MastersOct. 4, 1933 - Feb. 27, 2021Bill R. Masters, 87, of Robinson, Texas, was welcomed into eternity with Jesus on February 27, 2021. A private graveside service was held at Oakwood Cemetery.Bill was a proud Korean War Veteran and a Mason. He was active in Citizens on Patrol and enjoyed helping to keep Waco safe. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he worked at the VA hospital for 36 years. He will be remembered most as the beloved husband and best friend of 63 years to Joyce Masters. He was a father to son, Darryl and his wife, Jeanne; accepting father-in-law to Donna; and loving grandpa to two grandchildren, Dr. Tiffany Redfern and her husband, Rick, and Jerrod and his wife, Nora. Finally, he was an adoring great-grandpa to four beautiful granddaughters, Madison, Avery, Lexi, and Sloane, with a great-grandson on the way! He was a kind, honorable, and generous man who was a friend to many.He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lester Masters; brother, Robert Masters; grandmother, S.T. Larkin; and Lee Dannheim who was like a brother to him.He will be missed for his wealth of knowledge, honesty, stories about his remarkable adventures, and his respect for all people.