Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bill Masters
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Bill Masters

Oct. 4, 1933 - Feb. 27, 2021

Bill R. Masters, 87, of Robinson, Texas, was welcomed into eternity with Jesus on February 27, 2021. A private graveside service was held at Oakwood Cemetery.

Bill was a proud Korean War Veteran and a Mason. He was active in Citizens on Patrol and enjoyed helping to keep Waco safe. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he worked at the VA hospital for 36 years. He will be remembered most as the beloved husband and best friend of 63 years to Joyce Masters. He was a father to son, Darryl and his wife, Jeanne; accepting father-in-law to Donna; and loving grandpa to two grandchildren, Dr. Tiffany Redfern and her husband, Rick, and Jerrod and his wife, Nora. Finally, he was an adoring great-grandpa to four beautiful granddaughters, Madison, Avery, Lexi, and Sloane, with a great-grandson on the way! He was a kind, honorable, and generous man who was a friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lester Masters; brother, Robert Masters; grandmother, S.T. Larkin; and Lee Dannheim who was like a brother to him.

He will be missed for his wealth of knowledge, honesty, stories about his remarkable adventures, and his respect for all people.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Praying for the family!!!
Rev. Harold Kuykendall
March 6, 2021
My condolences to the Masters family. Bill was such a nice, kind and funny person to be around. I worked with Bill at the VA Hospital. He always drove through our neighborhood checking on everyone when he was with Citizen Patrol. I know he will be missed.
Patricia Clark
March 4, 2021
Aunt Joy, I am very sorry to hear about Uncle Bill's passing. I have many lovely childhood memories with you both. My heart goes out to you in this difficult time.
Susie Masters Hignite
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results