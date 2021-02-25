Bill Paulk



June 1, 1973 - February 5, 2021



Bill Paulk passed away on February 5, 2021, at the age of 47 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by loving others and living their lives to the fullest.



Bill grew up in Waco, Texas, graduating from Midway High School (Class of '91) before attending Baylor and completing his education at The University of Texas in Austin. Bill studied English and brought his skills to the world of publishing, both in Austin and New York City, and then continued working creatively in marketing both professionally and independently in Dallas. His love of music, literature, and movies continued throughout his life and he never stopped dreaming up the next great story to be told.



Bill's greatest love was for his family and his greatest joy was being a dad. Bill leaves behind two amazing daughters, Olivia (15) and Sophie (14), who he loved more than anything. Bill was an active and enthusiastic participant in the girls' lives from the minute they were born. Along with the girls, Bill and his wife Jenny, who was by his side for 27 years, loved to travel, have family game nights, movie nights, play with their animals, and hang out with friends. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Bill. He loved cooking and having drinks, telling stories, howling at the moon from time to time. While he was most comfortable at home, he loved long road trips, snow skiing, hiking, reading on the beach, exploring the streets and neighborhoods of NYC and other new towns. Bill was a favorite at his chemo clinic because of his sense of humor and genuine curiosity about others. He fought hard and, in the end, surrendered on his own terms surrounded by the people he loved the most.



He is survived by his wife, Jenny; and daughters, Olivia and Sophie; his parents, Eleanor and Keith Pate and George and Gayle Paulk; his brother, Byron Paulk and his wife, Joy, their daughter, Cora and sons, Knox and Jax, all of Waco, Texas. Also survived by his mother-in-law, Carol Sanders of Houston, Texas; sister-in-law, Allison Emmett and her husband, Brett Emmet, their sons, David, Baker and Charlie of Abilene, Texas. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins throughout Texas and Louisiana.



An education fund for his daughters has been set up through GoFundMe. A private memorial celebration will be held Thursday, February 25. All are welcomed to attend virtually via Facebook Livestream.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 25, 2021.