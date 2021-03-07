Bill RealMay 7, 1950 - March 4, 2021William Ernest (Bill) Real passed peacefully on March 4, 2021. A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, at Waco Memorial Park. A visitation with the family will be 6 to 8, Monday, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Bill was born May 7, 1950, in Selma, Alabama, to Ray and Madeline Real. He was drafted into the US Army in 1970 and served in Vietnam. After his duty he landed in Waco, TX, and never left. He retired from the Waco V.A. Hospital where he made many friends. Bill served as past president of the McLennan County Veterans Association as well as past commander of VFW Post 8564.He met and fell in love with his wonderful wife, Joane, and spent 35 years making the most of their life together. For all who knew Bill, you know that after his love for wife and family came his love for Alabama football; you did not disturb him during an Alabama game. Bill never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone and often did. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.Bill is survived by his wife, Joane Real; daughters, Candice French and husband, Bill, Brittney Real; son, William R. Real; grandchildren, Trey, JoNathen, Kagen, K'Leigh, Cayson, Jaxen, and Greysen; and sister, Faye Lanier of Metter, GA.The only thing left is to Roll Tide.