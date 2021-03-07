Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Bill Real
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Bill Real

May 7, 1950 - March 4, 2021

William Ernest (Bill) Real passed peacefully on March 4, 2021. A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, at Waco Memorial Park. A visitation with the family will be 6 to 8, Monday, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.

Bill was born May 7, 1950, in Selma, Alabama, to Ray and Madeline Real. He was drafted into the US Army in 1970 and served in Vietnam. After his duty he landed in Waco, TX, and never left. He retired from the Waco V.A. Hospital where he made many friends. Bill served as past president of the McLennan County Veterans Association as well as past commander of VFW Post 8564.

He met and fell in love with his wonderful wife, Joane, and spent 35 years making the most of their life together. For all who knew Bill, you know that after his love for wife and family came his love for Alabama football; you did not disturb him during an Alabama game. Bill never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone and often did. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Bill is survived by his wife, Joane Real; daughters, Candice French and husband, Bill, Brittney Real; son, William R. Real; grandchildren, Trey, JoNathen, Kagen, K'Leigh, Cayson, Jaxen, and Greysen; and sister, Faye Lanier of Metter, GA.

The only thing left is to Roll Tide.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Mar
9
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Waco Memorial Park
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thoughts and prayers for your family for Bills passing. Bill was my AC shop supervisor and good friend. He will be missed. Sincerely Mike Burns USVA ret. (1978-2006)
Mike Burns
March 18, 2021
Bill and I had some great times together. He will be missed by all
David Gray
Friend
March 10, 2021
Very sorry for the loss of Bill. We send thoughts and prayers to you Joane, your children and extended family. Bill was our first a/c man back in the day. He will be greatly missed. Love & hugs
Dell & Suzanne Hall
March 9, 2021
David Gray
March 8, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Love and Hugs.
Sharon Walker
March 8, 2021
Sharon Thompson
March 7, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. He was a great friend. May God grant you all peace, comfort & strength.
Joe & Diana Massey
March 7, 2021
Bill was a true friend to the Center of Excellence at the Waco VA. He was also a decent man with high integrity and I am grateful to have known him. My prayers go out to his family at this sad time.
Dena Davidson
March 7, 2021
Sorry for your loss Joane, Brittney, and William
William Eakin
March 7, 2021
