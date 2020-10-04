Billie Jo Young
Dec. 3, 1927 - Oct. 3, 2020
Billie Jo Young, 92, of Hewitt passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, October 6, at Ridge Park Cemetery, Julatka Rd. in Hillsboro. The visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, October 5, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco. In accordance with current regulations, face coverings and social distancing is required.
Billie was born December 3, 1927, to Axlee and Myrtle (Strickland) Kuykendall in Mount Calm, Texas. She married Ralph Allen Young on September 14, 1946. She was blessed to spend many years caring for several of her grandchildren. Billie was known to all as a loving and sweet person that was always caring for others.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Connie Kay (Young) Kimball; son, John Sherman Young; grandson, Michael Sherman Young; one brother; and three sisters.
Billie is survived by her daughters, Joni Kapavik and husband Jimmy, Peggy Williams; a host of grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister, Nadine Kuykendall.
The family would like to thank the Senior Care of Hewitt staff for their kindness and compassion for Billie during this difficult time.
