Billie Kathryn Kuhnle
Nov. 13, 1931 - Jan. 4, 2022
Billie Kathryn Beckworth Kuhnle passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 11, at St. Jerome Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. A rosary will take place at 10 a.m., prior to the service, also at St. Jerome. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, January 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Billie was the daughter of Katie and Bill Beckworth. She was raised in Rosebud, Texas, where she made many longtime friends. She graduated from Rosebud High School, where she participated in many activities. After high school graduation, she entered North Texas State University, where she earned a degree in food and nutrition. After graduating from North Texas, she worked for Lone Star Gas Co. as a home economist. It was there that she met the true love of her life, Carl, and shared many years with him. They had one daughter, Deborah.
Billie worked part time for the Education Service Center, Region 12. She was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was also a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church, where she was a member of St. Jerome's Women's Society and the New Horizons group. She and her husband were members of the TSTC Gourmet Club for 42 years. She enjoyed baking, working in the yard, and working on projects with her husband.
Her parents, daughter, Deborah, and sister, Sue Mitchell, preceded her in death.
She truly loved God, her husband, family, and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Carl; niece, Cindy Kahlig and husband, David; goddaughter, Regan Kahlig; nephew, Mike Mitchell; and brother-in-law, William Kuhnle.
Pallbearers will be David Kahlig, Mike Mitchell, James Steele, Jim Purce, Jay Bryngelson, and Carl London.
Memorials may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church, 9820 Chapel Rd, Waco, Texas 76712, to the National Shrine of St. Jude, at 3200 East 91st St, Chicago, Illinois 60617, or to a charity of your choice
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.