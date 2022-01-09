Menu
Billie Kathryn Kuhnle
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Billie Kathryn Kuhnle

Nov. 13, 1931 - Jan. 4, 2022

Billie Kathryn Beckworth Kuhnle passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 11, at St. Jerome Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. A rosary will take place at 10 a.m., prior to the service, also at St. Jerome. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, January 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Billie was the daughter of Katie and Bill Beckworth. She was raised in Rosebud, Texas, where she made many longtime friends. She graduated from Rosebud High School, where she participated in many activities. After high school graduation, she entered North Texas State University, where she earned a degree in food and nutrition. After graduating from North Texas, she worked for Lone Star Gas Co. as a home economist. It was there that she met the true love of her life, Carl, and shared many years with him. They had one daughter, Deborah.

Billie worked part time for the Education Service Center, Region 12. She was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was also a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church, where she was a member of St. Jerome's Women's Society and the New Horizons group. She and her husband were members of the TSTC Gourmet Club for 42 years. She enjoyed baking, working in the yard, and working on projects with her husband.

Her parents, daughter, Deborah, and sister, Sue Mitchell, preceded her in death.

She truly loved God, her husband, family, and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Carl; niece, Cindy Kahlig and husband, David; goddaughter, Regan Kahlig; nephew, Mike Mitchell; and brother-in-law, William Kuhnle.

Pallbearers will be David Kahlig, Mike Mitchell, James Steele, Jim Purce, Jay Bryngelson, and Carl London.

Memorials may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church, 9820 Chapel Rd, Waco, Texas 76712, to the National Shrine of St. Jude, at 3200 East 91st St, Chicago, Illinois 60617, or to a charity of your choice.

The family invites you to share a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Jan
11
Rosary
10:00a.m.
St. Jerome Catholic Church
9820 Chapel Road, Waco, TX
Jan
11
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Jerome Catholic Church
9820 Chapel Road, Waco, TX
Jan
11
Graveside service
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Waco Memorial Park
6623 Interstate 35 S, Robinson, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
Billie and Carl were so faithful to care for their daughter, Deborah. Deborah lived in the room next to our sister in the retirement center. Deborah was like a sweet sister to Mary before Marybpassed. We will be ever grateful for their friendship.
Joan Barrett
Friend
January 10, 2022
Billie will be missed so much , such a sweetheart of a true lady , I loved her the moment I meet her , Rest In Peace
Leann Judge
January 9, 2022
