Billy Wayne Brown
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Billy Wayne Brown

Aug. 29, 1946 - Dec. 11, 2021

Billy Wayne Brown of McGregor, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Memorial Service: 3 p.m., Monday, December 20, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Road, Waco. The family will meet at The Backyard Waco after the service to reminisce and spend time with family and friends. Memorials can be made to the Waco-McLennan County Aggies Mom Club with the memo: Dalia Garcia Scholarship. Address to Linda Hill, 8101 Woodcreek Drive, Woodway, Texas 76712.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.
