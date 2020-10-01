Billy Cullion
June 2, 1941 - Sept. 28, 2020
Billy Sam Gullion passed from this life September 28, 2020, into the arms of Jesus. Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, at Grace Gardens in Waco, with visitation Thursday 6 to 8 p.m. Our precious friend and minister, Bert Mercer, will lead the service.
Bill was born at home June 2, 1941, in Clarksville, Texas, to Maggie Lee Reed Gullion and Sam Turner Gullion. He was preceded in death by his parents and one nephew, Brent Gullion.
After moving to Waco as a teenager, Bill graduated from Waco High, attended A & M and graduated from Baylor University with a degree in Business and Marketing. He served in the Navy and was stationed in Corpus Christi as well as serving in Vietnam on a river boat and was honorably discharged.
After a successful career in sales for Del Monte Foods, he formed his own business here in Waco from scratch with only a two car garage warehouse and a '78 Mercury. He began Bistle Glove Co. by buying gloves from California importers and traveling to sell to independent retailers here in Texas. He made numerous trips to China and had many friends there who became trusted business partners. He eventually was able to do his own importing, buying and shipping deer hides here in the U.S. to China to create his own line of Tuff Mate Gloves. In 2003, the company was incorporated with the new name change. Bill took semi retirement in 2006 but was always the integral driving force behind the company's sales strategy. As one of our dear old customers said, "Whoever I talk to on the phone or deal with, I'm buying my gloves from Bill Gullion". Tuff Mate is now sold in 46 states as well as dealers in England, Norway and Singapore. Tuff Mate has remained a family owned business.
Bill's favorite hobby was fishing but he also was a great gardener. He was also the best joke and story teller ever. Both were usually followed with a big wholehearted laugh that will surely be missed by all who knew him. A true character. His greatest love was family. He is survived by wife, Diane; brother, Steve Gullion and wife, Liz, of Houston, our children, Stacy and Tina Gullion of San Marcos, Leann and Rafael Goyco of San Antonio, and Kristi and Doug Dean of Waco. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Buck, Samantha, Savanna and Jack Gullion, Taryn and Todd Dean, and Marcos, Isabel and Jacqueline Goyco; as well as one niece, one nephew and several cousins. He is also survived by our kitty kids, Missy, Buddy, Scooter, Dixie and Bitsy.
The family is thankful to all our friends who have showed such love and caring and thankful to our Lord Christ for taking his pain away and keeping him safe until we meet again.
