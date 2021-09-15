Billy H. Davis, Sr.
Sept. 27, 1922 - Sept. 12, 2021
Billy H. Davis, Sr., 98, peacefully, and with his family by his side, was called home to his Lord on September 12, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., September 16, at Oakwood Cemetery, with Reverend Byron Weathersbee officiating.
Billy was born on September 27, 1922, in Thayer, West Virginia, to parents Ernest and Elsie Davis. After high school, he joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. At a USO dance in Gatesville, Texas, in 1943, he met the love of his life, Bonnie Alexander. After a short courtship, they were married on July 18, 1944, just prior to his deployment to the Phillipines in World War II. Following the war, Billy and Bonnie returned to Waco, where he began his 33 year career with Sherwin Williams Paint Co. At the time of his retirement, Billy was Vice President of Sherwin Williams. Following his retirement, Billy and Bonnie returned to Waco, where he became involved in various civic activities. He was a member of the Waco City Council and was mayor in 1982. Billy served many years on the Board of Directors of Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center and was an active member and deacon of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. He was also a real estate developer for many years in Waco.
Billy and Bonnie were married for 74 wonderful and joyous years. As a young adult, Billy accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, and he lived and demonstrated his faith his entire life. Billy's hobbies included family time, travel, hunting, especially for turkey, golf, and his monthly Texas Hold'em Poker with his special poker friends. Billy enjoyed people. He was caring, loving and the eternal optimist. He was proud to be a part of "The Greatest Generation."
Billy was preceded in death by Bonnie; infant twins, David and Doris; brothers, J.D., Charles, and Dicky Johnson; and sister, Ora Ruth Withrow.
Billy is survived by his three children and their spouses, Billy, Jr. and wife, Patty, Debbie Cooper and husband, Ken Cooper, and Brad Davis and wife, Lessia. "Grandpoppy" is also survived by his ten grandchildren, Jason Cooper, Kimberly McMillan, Weston Cooper, Melissa Blue, Kadette Fossum, Brandon Davis, Katy Wittig, Cameron Cooper, Stephen Davis, and Stephanie Ginn, and by 16 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Jason Cooper, Weston Cooper, Cameron Cooper, Brandon Davis, Stephen Davis, and great-grandson, Nathan Blue.
The family wants to express great gratitude to The Brazos and caregivers Connie, Irene, Estella and Triena.
Memorials may be made to Columbus Avenue Baptist Church or Mission Waco.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.