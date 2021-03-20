Menu
Billy Ray Humphus
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Billy Ray Humphus

Mar. 31, 1933 - Mar. 18, 2021

Billy Ray Humphus was born March 31, 1933, in Waco, TX, to Tom and Allie Humphus. He passed away Thurs., March 18, 2021. He would have celebrated his 88th birthday on March 31.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Sun., March 21, at OakCrest Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 10 a.m., Mon., March 22, at Waco Memorial Park with Brother Wayne Blackshear officiating. The family respectfully requests that all guests keep the safety of others in mind and please wear a facial covering to the visitation and service.

Bill graduated from Waco Technical High School in May of 1951. He married his high school sweetheart, Billie Jean Smith, on Aug. 10, 1951. They would have been married 70 years this Aug. He was inducted in the Army March of 1953 and discharged as Sergeant in March 1955 after serving 16 months in Korea.

The next 50 years were spent in metal fabrication and then structural steel. In his last years he owned his own business.

After retirement he worked in repair of medical equipment and became a wood carver. He was a member of Brazos Valley Wood Carvers.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Hubert and Neta Smith; brother-in-law, Master Sergeant Earl Lee Tunmire; nephews, Barry Ray Tunmire and Darren Tunmire.

He is survived by his wife, Billie Humphus; sister-in-law, Wanda Tunmire; two special nephews and wives, Earl Lee Tunmire and wife, Pat, Larry Ray Tunmire and wife, Suzanne; great-nephew, Billy Earl Tunmire and wife, Audrie, Tina Lynn Fields and husband, Craig, Stacey Lynne Winget and husband, Jeff, Amy Diane Wehr and husband, Jeff, and Valerie Denise Tunmire; nine great-great-nieces and nephews; three great-great-great-nieces; and many many cousins.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Providence Hospice for their loving care. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Mar
22
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Waco Memorial Park
TX
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss Praying that. You will have Peace Love you
Denise Stafford
March 21, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Bill's passing. My heart goes out to you Billie.
Zelda Garner
March 21, 2021
My deepest condolences for your loss...he will be forever remembered as a kind and generous man.
Jan (Tidwell) Smith
March 20, 2021
