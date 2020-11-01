Billy Joe Shaver
Aug. 16, 1939 - Oct. 28, 2020
Billy Joe Shaver, 81, a resident of Waco, Texas, passed away Wednesday in a local hospital after a brief illness. Born in Corsicana, Texas, he had been a resident of Waco since 1950. He had started out with a rough life which he wrote about in his songs. He lost his mother and his wife, Brenda, in 1999 and his only son, Eddy, in 2000. His faith sustained him throughout his life. He is survived by his sister, Patricia, of Waco, Texas; and several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
A public visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Waco Memorial Mausoleum Chapel. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, where he will be buried near his son, Eddy, and wife, Brenda.
The family has requested memorials be made in Billy Joe's name to the Shriners Hospital for Children
or to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.