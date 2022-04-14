Billy Joe (Bill) Pyburn



Feb. 22, 1945 - April 11, 2022



Bill Pyburn went to be with his Lord and Savior, April 11, 2022, at the age of 77. Bill was born on February 22, 1945, in Waco, Texas, to the late Joe Ben Pyburn and Annie Lee (Butler) Pyburn. He was a graduate of Waco High School. He worked for many years at Pioneer Savings and Loan before going on to work as an auditor for Zippy convenience stores and then as a CM Tech at Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center. Bill was a kind-hearted man who never knew a stranger, talking, sharing stories, and a hearty laugh with everyone he met. He loved spending time with his girls when they were young, taking them with him most places he went...to get a Dr. Pepper while he got his hair cut from his good friend Ed, to McDonald's on a Saturday morning for pancakes, and to church on Sundays. His other joys in life included technology, movies, dancing and most of all spending time with Linda, his loving wife of 37 years. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Robert and Sherman. He is survived by his wife, Sieglinde (Linda) Pyburn of Waco; daughters, Katrina Spivey and husband, Steve, of New Braunfels, Melissa Smith and husband, Mike, of New Braunfels; five grandchildren, Jonathan Spivey, Andrew Spivey, Nicolas Spivey, Matthew Smith and Mackenzie Smith, all of New Braunfels; sister-in-law, Doris Pyburn; nieces Loretta Grenman, Teresa Andrews, Debra Williams, and Donna Cook; nephew, Larry W. Pyburn. Bill will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 14, 2022.