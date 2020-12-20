Billy L. Smith
Aug. 24, 1932 - Dec. 19, 2020
Billy Lawrence Smith, 88, of Waco went to be with the Lord on December 19, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 23, at New Road Church of Christ with a visitation starting at 1 p.m. and the service starting at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Waco Memorial Park.
Billy was born on August 24, 1932, to Jonithan Walter Smith and Pruda Smithson Smith in Bottoms, Texas. He was the ninth of ten children. He attended Troy schools and graduated in 1951. He then joined the US Air Force and served four years with two of those years being in Japan.
In 1955 he married the love of his life Joyce Campbell and celebrated 65 years of marriage. They farmed in the Cego area for four years. In December of 1959 he went to work for the Waco Fire Department and they moved to Waco. He was the Fire Department Training Officer at the time of his retirement in 1993. He was also a cement contractor for many years while he was still a Firefighter and did that on his days away from the Fire Department. He was a graduate of McLennan Community College and the National Fire Academy.
He was a current member of the New Road Church of Christ and had also served as an Elder for many years at the South Waco Church of Christ before the congregation moved to New Road. He attended Robinson and Hewitt Church's of Christ as well.
Billy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and two sisters.
Billy is survived by wife, Joyce; son, Tim Smith; daughter, Perri Johnson and husband, Paul; granddaughter, Katie Lee and husband, Trevor, of Round Rock; grandson, Austin Johnson; great-granddaughter, Caroline Lee of Round Rock; his sister, Annie Hines of Temple; best friend, Don Watkins; and many nieces.
We would like to thank the Staff at Wesley Woods Care Center for the care that he received during his stay there.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cherokee Children's Home in Stephenville, Texas or the charity of your choice
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2020.