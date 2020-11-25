Billy Wayne Sanders



March 25, 1934 - Nov. 13, 2020



Billy Wane Sanders, 86, passed peacefully, Friday November 13, 2020.



Billy Wayne was born March 25, 1934, in Electra, TX, to William Henry and Louvina (Allred) Sanders. He married Emma Jean (Preuninger) Sanders July 7, 1956.



His built his lifelong career with Brazos Electric Power where he worked for 44 years. Through his long career, he was instrumental in developing the power distribution for all of North Texas. In his career and in his life, he loved people.



If you attended any Baylor sporting events in the 90s, he probably took your ticket. Not just for the football game, but any game. He loved sports, and loved just meeting people. He attended almost every single football, basketball, softball and baseball game that went on at the college. He was always involved. Rain or shine, he was always in the stands. If he wasn't watching a game, or having breakfast at George's (every single day), he was working with the Woodway Beautiful committee and at Carleen Bright Arboretum on his second love, gardening. A master gardener, his yard was his pride and joy.



He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather. But mostly, he loved his grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife; his infant son, Danny Bruce Sanders; brothers, JR, Buster and Clell; and sisters, Juanita, Veta and Bobby.



Billy Wayne is survived by his son, Timothy, daughter-in-law, Colleen, his three grandchildren, Maggie, Claire and Jack; and countless nieces and nephews.



He will be missed terribly, but his legacy for loving people will live on.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.