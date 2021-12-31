Billy Gene WeissJan. 8, 1942 - Dec. 22, 2021Billy Gene Weiss, 79, of McGregor, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, after a brief illness. A Memorial Service will be 3 p.m., Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, a visitation with the family will begin at 2 p.m.Billy was born, January 8, 1942, to Willie and Lillie Weiss in Crawford, Texas. He was the oldest of two boys. Billy grew up on the farm in Crawford, enjoying playing football in school. After graduation from Crawford High School, he enlisted in the Army, serving our country. After his discharge, he went to work in the Metroplex, where he met the love of his life, Marsha Navocic. The couple enjoyed 51 years of marriage.To be closer to family Billy returned to Central Texas and began working for the Sante Fe Railroad where he was an engineer. He retired after 30 years of service. In his retirement he loved to have coffee with the boys, and playing dominoes. He and Marsha loved to travel, visiting a lot of the southwest.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marsha; grandson, Justin; and his parents.Left to cherish his memories are his children, Jamie Jensen, Paul Weiss, and Tammy Valdez and husband Ray; grandchildren, Chad, Brittany, Amanda, Chris, Daniel, Summer, Victoria, Bella, little Ray, Marcos; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Larry Weiss and wife Charlotte; and numerous other close family and friends.In lieu of flowers, please consider giving back to your community as Billy often did.