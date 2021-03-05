Billy Joe Williams
Feb. 23, 1945 - Feb. 28, 2021
Billy Joe Williams, 76, of Bynum passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Baylor Scott and White-Hillcrest in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 8, 2021, at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Hillsboro with Rev. Charlie Henry and Rev. Joshua Daniel officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Calm Area Cemetery in Mt. Calm. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday, March 7, at the funeral home.
Billy Joe Williams was born on February 23, 1945, to Amon and Fannie Mae Williams in Mt. Calm, Texas. He attended school at Mt. Calm and Hubbard High School. After high school, he joined the United States Army and was stationed in Germany, Korea, and Hawaii. He met Marilyn White in 1970 and they were married on June 22, 1974.
He loved listening to his blues, especially Jimmy Reed. He loved fishing, playing bingo with his wife, growing his food in his many gardens, and playing with all his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Williams; parents, Amon and Fannie Mae Williams; brother, Howard Williams, Sr.; and daughter, Dorothy Denise White.
Those left to cherish his memories include his sister, Hazel Cornish of Hubbard; brother, Eugene Williams of Mart; children, Chandra Williams of Hubbard, Billy Joe Williams (Christina) of Cleburne, Shawn Williams (Crystal) of Keene, Hazel Williams (Darrell) of Bynum, Enoch Williams (Jodi) of Hillsboro, and Shelly Williams (David) of Bynum; 22 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and honorary children, Rusty Cook, Sara Clipperton Walker, Courtney Greenwood, and Joshua McDaniel (his blues partner).
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 5, 2021.