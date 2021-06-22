Birdie Mae Whitley
Jan. 7, 1936 - June 19, 2021
Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. June 23, 2021, at Eddy Cemetery, 9823 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd., Eddy, TX 76524, with Pastor Lee Casey officiating.
On November 13, 1954, Birdie Mae Horn and James Ruben Whitley were united in holy matrimony. After almost 18 years apart they were reunited on Saturday, June 19, when Birdie went to join him in their heavenly home. Birdie was born on January 7, 1936, in Spur, TX, in Dickens County to O.G. Horn and Jewell (York) Horn. She was a proud graduate of Rosebud High School and enjoyed attending the annual Golden Years Reunions.
Together, with love in their hearts and a prayer on their lips, she and Jimmy met the joys and challenges of raising four daughters, instilling in them confidence in themselves and strong Christian values. Birdie took special pride in her role as a homemaker. Sewing, gardening, and canning vegetables were among her many talents.
Birdie was active in the Women's Missionary Union at Calvary and Moody Assembly of God churches. She served joyously as a leader of the girls' missionette program. Her love of sharing Christ was at the center of her life. When met with a need, her response was, "Well, let's just pray about it." She was a tremendous asset in the spiritual and physical development of her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Survivors include her daughters, Susan Wiley and husband, Gator, Tina Roming and husband, Val, Bonnie Alton and husband, Mike, Mary Ann Browder and husband, Robbie; sister, Lois Cannell of El Campo; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Chris Wiley, John Wiley, Benjamin Roming, Garrett Alton, Whitlee Casey, and Montana Browder.
A special Thank You is given to the staff at St. Anthony's Care Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bruceville Eddy Ex Student Association at P.O. Box 81 Eddy, TX 76524 or charity of choice
.
Online condolences may be made at www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 22, 2021.