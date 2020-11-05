Bobbie Nottingham
Nov. 19, 1929 - Nov. 2, 2020
Bobbie J. Laughlin Nottingham, 90, of Waco, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 2, 2020. She died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m., Friday, November 6, at Oakwood Cemetery.
Bobbie was born on November 19, 1929, in Mooreville, Texas, to Arnold and Hattie Lampert Laughlin. She attended elementary school in Mooreville. She graduated as Valedictorian from Chilton High School in 1947. Bobbie also graduated from 4-C Business College. She was employed by several firms. Her latest position was with D.E. Shipp Belting Company, where she worked 26 years as secretary before retiring in 1997.
Bobbie was married to John Richard Nottingham on August 14, 1951. Her most important position in life was as wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was always astounded at her ability to have a hot meal ready for any and all who walked through the door.
Bobbie became a Christian at an early age at Cottonwood Baptist Church in Lorena, Texas. She had been an active member of First Baptist Church of Woodway since 1968. During this time she was a faithful member of the New Horizon Sunday School Class; and in later years, along with some other members, helped to organize the J.O.Y Sunday School Class, where she remained very active. She felt God called her to be an encourager and loved all people. Bobbie was a member of the Celebration Singers Senior Adult Choir. She was very devoted to her church and her Lord. Before joining First Baptist Church of Woodway, Bobbie and John were active in Beverly Hills Baptist Church, also in Waco.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her father and mother; her brothers, Larry Laughlin and Bill Laughlin; her sister, Dorothy Magee; her son, Barry Nottingham; and her nephew, Ricky Laughlin.
She is survived by her husband, John Nottingham; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Suzanne Nottingham of Weatherford, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Bill Ziegler of Dallas; daughter-in-law, Dana Bullington and husband, Bryan, of Namibia, Africa; grandchildren, Jeremy Nottingham and wife, Jenna, of Brandon, Mississippi, Kaci Coats and husband, Caleb, of Denver, Colorado, Zachary Nottingham and wife, Elizabeth, of Kingwood, Texas, Chad Bullington and wife, Breanna, of Texarkana, Arkansas, Jenny Nottingham of San Francisco, California, Cody Nottingham of Jackson, Wyoming, Emily Ziegler of Washington, DC and Matthew Ziegler of Washington, DC; great-grandchildren, Emma, Logan and Charlotte Nottingham; Christopher and Jackson Coats; Shane and Jake Nottingham; and Penelope and Ellis Bullington; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Ima Faye Laughlin, and sister-in-law, Jo Ann Laughlin; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Her family would like to thank Sheri Coleman, Melinda Draper and Joyce Coleman for their loving care for Bobbie. They would also like to thank the Hospice group, in particular Chaplain Kara for her tremendous inspirational support.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Woodway or your favorite charity
