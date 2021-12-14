Bobbie Lee Rice
November 26, 1932 - December 10, 2021
Bobbie Lee Rice, 89, was called home Friday, December 10, 2021. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, December 15, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N Robinson Dr, Waco. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, December 16, at Old Time Baptist Church in Riesel, Texas. Burial will follow at Riesel Cemetery.
Bobbie was the third born child to George W. Rice and Lydia Rasner Rice. He was born at his parents' home above the café they owned in Riesel, Texas, on November 26, 1932. Except for two years in the Army, he lived his entire life in Riesel. He was the highest ranking boy in his 1950 graduating class at Riesel High School. After receiving a scholarship, he spent a brief time going to A&M, followed by jobs working in a turkey processing plant and as a tile setter. He entered the Army in 1954 training with the Anti-Aircraft Replacement Center at Fort Bliss.
While stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington (near Seattle), he met his future wife, Carole Ann Campbell. He and Carole were married from February 22, 1956, until her death on February 11, 2009. To this union were born three daughters. After returning to Riesel, Bobbie obtained a job at General Tire & Rubber Company where he worked for 30 years, retiring in 1986. He was always a hard worker, and continued to raise cattle and work at his farm, as well as working with two of his son-in-laws; one at Buric Motors and later with the other at H.B. Blake Company, before finally retiring for good. Bobbie was a deacon and member at First Baptist Church in Riesel and later at Old Time Baptist. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and a good husband and provider.
Bobbie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 53 years, Carole; brother, G.H. Rice; sister, Daisy L. Person; and niece, Cherry Skinner. He is survived by his daughters, Teresa Blake and husband, Reggie, of Hewitt; Debbie Poston and husband, Joel, of Riesel; Melissa Fisher and husband, Luther, of Robinson; grandsons, Jason Blake and wife, Susan; Zachary Burke and wife, Laura; Austin Burke and wife, Jennifer; Joshua Burke and wife, Kristi; and Luke Fisher; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Caleb, Hendrix, Trajan, Astrid, and Anberly. He is also survived by his girlfriend of nine years, Gerry Suttle of Riesel; brother, Joe Rice and wife, Connie, of Riesel; and several nieces and nephews.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.