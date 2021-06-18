To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Bobby, you were one of the nicest people a person could ever meet. Did see you very often, but I still miss you too!
Lori Hill
School
June 26, 2021
I miss Bobby very much. He was a good friend.
RON BOWDEN
Friend
June 21, 2021
Bobby was so very special to me and to our family. So many stories and so much laughter and love. I miss him so very, very much.
Beckie Foley Naylor
June 19, 2021
Prayers & love sent to all off you. He was such a good Man. We had so many talks. He loved you so much. I remember when you and your Dad went hiking. He cried telling me how much he loved spending the time with you.
Tammy Halbert Wallace
Friend
June 18, 2021
He was taken to early, but GOD must have had a reason in the great Scheme of life!!!
James Eslick
Friend
June 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
JOHN ASH
Work
June 18, 2021
I can not believe that it has been 14 Years. The world lost a great man and wonderful animal advocate. Bobby worked at Fuzzy Friends with me and many others who thought the world of him. You all are on my mind often, such a tragic loss for no reason at all. Prayers and hugs to all of his family.
LeAnne Fuller
Work
June 18, 2021
When Gail and I drive by a radio tower,our memory of those days. Your memory will be there. Every tower is a memory of Bobby.