Bobby Evans



Oct. 11, 1960 - June 18, 2007



In Remembrance to a



Special Man



it is unbelievable, 14



years have passed



without you in our lives.



We still have that empty



feeling



that never goes away



but we hold onto our



memories



of you to comfort us.



We have to keep



remembering you



are just on the other side waiting



for all of us. What a day that will be.



We Love and Miss You So Much!







Happy Father's Day, Daddy



Wish you were here to celebrate.



I know you would Love to eat some carrot cake,



your favorite.







Love,



Your family



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 18, 2021.