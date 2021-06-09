Bobby J. Hill
Nov. 15, 1932 - June 7, 2021
Bobby Joe Hill, 88, of Robinson, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, June 11, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home with burial immediately following at Bosqueville Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 10, at the funeral home.
Bobby was born November 15, 1932, to Herbert and Mary (Gregory) Hill in Bosqueville, Texas. He attended high school in Temple, Texas. Bobby also attended Schreiner Institute and Southwest Texas State schools. Later he was drafted and served in the US Navy aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Essex. Bobby worked in HVAC for several local companies before owning his own business for 25 years. He enjoyed motorcycles and model air planes, and was a member of HOTMAC. Bobby was a faithful and longtime member of Cogdell United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ann (Glimp) Hill; two brothers, Bill and Herb Hill.
Bobby is survived by his sons, John Hill and wife, Kathy, of Chilton, Jimmy Hill and wife, Kathleen, of Round Rock; sisters, Shirley Young of Temple, Lillian Thomas of Lumberton; along with many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Texas Quality Home Health agency and staff, along with Community Healthcare of Texas (Providence Hospice) agency and staff for their kind and compassionate care during this last year. They are so thankful to you all.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.