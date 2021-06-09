Menu
Bobby J. Hill
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Bobby J. Hill

Nov. 15, 1932 - June 7, 2021

Bobby Joe Hill, 88, of Robinson, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, June 11, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home with burial immediately following at Bosqueville Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 10, at the funeral home.

Bobby was born November 15, 1932, to Herbert and Mary (Gregory) Hill in Bosqueville, Texas. He attended high school in Temple, Texas. Bobby also attended Schreiner Institute and Southwest Texas State schools. Later he was drafted and served in the US Navy aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Essex. Bobby worked in HVAC for several local companies before owning his own business for 25 years. He enjoyed motorcycles and model air planes, and was a member of HOTMAC. Bobby was a faithful and longtime member of Cogdell United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ann (Glimp) Hill; two brothers, Bill and Herb Hill.

Bobby is survived by his sons, John Hill and wife, Kathy, of Chilton, Jimmy Hill and wife, Kathleen, of Round Rock; sisters, Shirley Young of Temple, Lillian Thomas of Lumberton; along with many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Texas Quality Home Health agency and staff, along with Community Healthcare of Texas (Providence Hospice) agency and staff for their kind and compassionate care during this last year. They are so thankful to you all.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Jun
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Jun
11
Burial
Bosqueville Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Todd & Wendy Blose
June 10, 2021
Prayers for the family and the loss of a Good man. Bobby was a Good and Honest man and I am very sad at the news but remember the Good Times. Rest In Peace my Friend
Jeff Reneau
Friend
June 9, 2021
