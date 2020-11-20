Menu
Bobby Joe Anderson
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Bobby Joe Anderson

Aug. 29, 1941 - Nov. 18, 2020

Bobby J. Anderson, 79, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at his home in Waco.

Viewing will begin at 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, November 22, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing is mandated.

The graveside service will be held at Noon, Monday, November 23, at Waco Memorial Park.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
