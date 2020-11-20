Bobby Joe Anderson
Aug. 29, 1941 - Nov. 18, 2020
Bobby J. Anderson, 79, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at his home in Waco.
Viewing will begin at 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, November 22, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing is mandated.
The graveside service will be held at Noon, Monday, November 23, at Waco Memorial Park.
Thoughts, memories and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.