Bobby Cecil "Bob" Kimbrough
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Bobby "Bob" Cecil Kimbrough

Sept. 26, 1938 - March 18, 2021

Bobby "Bob" Cecil Kimbrough, of Crawford, passed away Thursday night, March 18, 2021. Bobby was born September 26, 1938, in a farmhouse in McLennan County near Crawford, TX, the son of the late William and Daisy (Goodnight) Kimbrough on September 26, 1938.

Bob graduated from Crawford High School in 1957. He worked at a thrasher and Piggly Wiggly grocery store before joining the U.S. Post Office. He started working for the U.S. Post Office in 1958 and retired in October 1992 after almost 35 years of service. Bob married his high school sweetheart Katharyne Engelbrecht "Kay" on June 7, 1958. He raised cattle and farmed while working at the U.S. Post Office and several years after his retirement from the U.S. Post Office. Failing health caused him to retire from ranching in 2011.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Katharyn Engelbrecht Kimbrough on December 23, 2008 after more than 50 years of marriage.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, William and Daisy Kimbrough; his brother, Billy Jack Kimbrough; his in-laws, Marvin and Anna Engelbrecht and Ronald Engelbrecht. He is survived by his daughter, Shari Westerfeld and husband, Roy; son, Bradly Kimbrough and wife, Patricia; son, Brent Kimbrough and wife, Teresa; grandchildren, Kourtny Huey and husband, Trent, Jordan Westerfeld and wife, Britani, Dr. Skyler Westerfeld, Kaitlin Weaver and husband, Jake, Dr. Rachel Ross and husband, Dr. Justin Ross, Dr. Alex Kimbrough and wife, Caroline, Kyndall Moran and husband, Kiley, Kynnedy Jo Kimbrough; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Huey, Kinley Huey, Olivia Huey, Alexandra Ross, Ellie Kimbrough, and Grant McCrae Westerfeld.

Bob was a believer in Jesus Christ and now resides with Him in Heaven.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Mr. Kimbrough. I worked with him and he was always so calm about everything and very pleasant to work with ! May ou Lord give his family peace and comfort .
Mary Ochoa Bury
April 1, 2021
Shari, Brad, and Brent, I'm sorry for your loss. I have such good memories of you all and your Mom an Dad. Such great people to have known in my life and been able to call them true friends.
RICHARD G SPITZER
March 28, 2021
Bob was a wonderful person. I worked with him at the post office. He always had a smile on his face regardless of how much mail we had to work. It all got done and on time.
Larry Lawson
March 28, 2021
Bob was always a joy to visit with at sporting events where he cheered his family on at every event he and KAY could possibly make , I enjoyed waiting on him at the bank where he was always eager to tell me what was going on with his family and with joy and excitement in his heart . He loved each of you dearly . God Bleed each of you
Marsha and Bill Stanford
March 28, 2021
