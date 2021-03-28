Bobby "Bob" Cecil KimbroughSept. 26, 1938 - March 18, 2021Bobby "Bob" Cecil Kimbrough, of Crawford, passed away Thursday night, March 18, 2021. Bobby was born September 26, 1938, in a farmhouse in McLennan County near Crawford, TX, the son of the late William and Daisy (Goodnight) Kimbrough on September 26, 1938.Bob graduated from Crawford High School in 1957. He worked at a thrasher and Piggly Wiggly grocery store before joining the U.S. Post Office. He started working for the U.S. Post Office in 1958 and retired in October 1992 after almost 35 years of service. Bob married his high school sweetheart Katharyne Engelbrecht "Kay" on June 7, 1958. He raised cattle and farmed while working at the U.S. Post Office and several years after his retirement from the U.S. Post Office. Failing health caused him to retire from ranching in 2011.Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Katharyn Engelbrecht Kimbrough on December 23, 2008 after more than 50 years of marriage.He was also preceded in death by his parents, William and Daisy Kimbrough; his brother, Billy Jack Kimbrough; his in-laws, Marvin and Anna Engelbrecht and Ronald Engelbrecht. He is survived by his daughter, Shari Westerfeld and husband, Roy; son, Bradly Kimbrough and wife, Patricia; son, Brent Kimbrough and wife, Teresa; grandchildren, Kourtny Huey and husband, Trent, Jordan Westerfeld and wife, Britani, Dr. Skyler Westerfeld, Kaitlin Weaver and husband, Jake, Dr. Rachel Ross and husband, Dr. Justin Ross, Dr. Alex Kimbrough and wife, Caroline, Kyndall Moran and husband, Kiley, Kynnedy Jo Kimbrough; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Huey, Kinley Huey, Olivia Huey, Alexandra Ross, Ellie Kimbrough, and Grant McCrae Westerfeld.Bob was a believer in Jesus Christ and now resides with Him in Heaven.