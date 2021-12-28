Bobby L. Webb
May 8, 1939 - Dec. 25, 2021
Bobby Louis Webb, 82, of Robinson, TX, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021. A visitation with family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, December 30, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. A private service will be held at a later date.
Bobby was born May 8, 1939, to Jesse Edward and Catherine (Wilson) Webb, in Kincaid, Kansas. He retired from Owen Illinois glass plant and then worked for the US Postal Service. In 1985, he opened Scarbelli's, a local pizza place in Robinson, TX. He enjoyed reading all types of books and listening to all kinds of music. He loved remodeling classic cars and always took the backroads everywhere he went. Bobby married Liz Hailey in 1986 and they were inseparable. He loved his family dearly. He coached his sons in little league and never missed anything his kids or grandkids did. After Bobby retired, he spent his mornings with his "Robinson Breakfast Club" buddies. You could always find him at his computer keeping up with current events. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Catherine Webb; son, Mike Webb; grandson, Hunter Wiese; and son-in-law, Brian Bishnow.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Liz (T.L.) Webb; children, Mark Webb and wife Eli, Matt Webb and wife Mary; Stacye Wiese and husband Justin, and Mistye Bishnow; sister, Donna Webb; grandchildren, Shelby Webb, Kailey Webb, Tanner Wiese, Hailye Wiese, Chayson Bishnow and wife Haley; Hannah Webb, Jacob Webb, Dominic Webb, Joseph Webb, Angely Picklesimer and husband David, Kaylyn Vranich, and Kristen Vranich; great-grandchildren, Sky Bishnow, Milo Benoit, Camden Harris, Halyn Harris and Austin Harris; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 28, 2021.