Bobby Wolske
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Bobby Wolske

Oct. 19, 1946 - Nov. 1, 2020

Bobby Lee Wolske, of Hewitt, Texas, went to be with the Lord on November 1, 2020 at his home while surrounded by his loved ones.

He will be laying in state from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Woodway. He will be laid to rest with a private family burial.

His lifelong friend, Steve Callaway, will do the honor of officiating the service. Brian Richardson will sing hymns a capella that are special to the family.

Bobby was born on October 19, 1946 to Robert and Mildred (Hill) Wolske with his twin sister Betty. He graduated La Vega High School in 1965 and from Baylor University in 1969, where he earned a BBA. He proudly served in the U.S. Airforce in Washington, D.C.

He married his high school sweetheart, Cathy (Bruegging) Wolske, in 1969. They have been happily married for 51 years, and have the special connection of sharing a birthdate. Together they have two loving children, Brian Wolske of Cedar Park, Texas and Melissa Wolske of New York, New York.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing with friends and family. In recent years, he was joyful to become a grandfather to Addison and Reagan Wolske.

He was preceded in death by his twin sister, Betty (Wolske) Bitner; his mother, and his father.

Survivors include his wife Cathy; his son; Brian and wife; Megan and their children; his daughter, Melissa; and his brother, Ronnie Wolske.

An online guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfuneralhome.com where you may leave your condolences for the family.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
