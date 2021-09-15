Bonnie Dickey
May 17, 1925 - Sep. 12, 2021
Bonnie Rivers Dickey passed into the arms of Jesus Monday, September 13, 2021, in Waco, at the age of 96. She was born May 17, 1925, in Prairie Hill, to James Andrew Rivers and Alma Mae Ballard. Services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, September 17, with visitation one hour prior at OakCrest Funeral Home. Services will be led by Pastor Kip Osborne with burial at Prairie Hill Cemetery.
Bonnie loved gardening, camping, and vacationing with her family. She always showed care and love for others. She was an excellent seamstress sewing for her daughters, granddaughter, and great granddaughter. She created beautiful quilts made especially for family and friends. Listening to gospel music and reading her Bible brought her much joy. She was taught by her mother at an early age to memorize scripture and hide it in her heart.
Bonnie and Warren were married 61 years at the time of Warren's death in 2004 and had a long, happy life together. Bonnie was also preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Frank, Roy and Troy Rivers, Carrie Cry, Nelda Stafford, and Alice Faye Rivers. She is survived by daughters, Jill Dickey, APala Wilson and husband, Charlie; grandchildren, Craig Wilson and wife, Melissa, Charla Griffin and husband, Bill; her great-grandchildren, Andrew Wilson and wife, Sierra, Jonathan, and Landry Griffin. Also surviving her are many nieces and nephews that she loved very much as well as many special friends whom she cherished.
The family would like to thank the staff at Senior Care of Hewitt and Interim Hospice for their excellent care. Memorials may be made to Western Heights Baptist Church.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.