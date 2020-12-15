Bonny Nell "Peggy" Hunter
Jan. 17, 1922 - Dec. 11, 2020
Peggy Hunter, age 98 of Waco, passed away on the evening of December 11, 2020 in Bedford, TX. "Mom-Mom" was 36 days away from turning 99! Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Gatesville City Cemetery.
Peggy was born in Gatesville, TX to the late Ansel and Edna Prewitt. She grew up and finished school in Gatesville. Known to all as "Peggy," she was a gentle, innocent and loving soul whose eulogy could be said in one word-FAMILY! It was at her home in Woodway where everyone always enjoyed gathering together. Peggy enjoyed summers at Lake Whitney, gardening, collecting fossils and researching genealogy. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
Peggy loved genealogy. She was a 5th generation Texan, as her family settled in Texas in the early 1800's. In 1636 her grandfather came to Virginia from Salisbury (Wiltshire) England. Her ancestor was a Capt. in the American Revolution in Georgia and a delegate at the Georgia Constitutional Convention in 1798. Two of her grandfathers died in the civil war, and her brothers represented the family in both World War II and Korea.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Orvelle Hunter; parents, William Ansel and Edna Prewitt; brothers, W.A., Edwin, and Roy Prewitt; sisters, Ernestine, Johnny Ruth, and Roe Beth; great-grandson, Hayden Geary Mapes; and foster son, Jozsef Nadudvary of Budapest, Hungary.
Peggy is survived by her brother, Jack D. Prewitt of Colleyville; her sons, Ken Hunter of Colleyville, and Douglas and Diane Hunter of Austin; grandchildren, Chad Hunter, Cheney Hunter, Ryan Hunter, Kyle Hunter, Laura Anne Mapes, Justin Hunter, and Brett Hunter; and eleven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Heart Assoc. www.heart.org
, or National Kidney Foundation
, www.kidney.org
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 15, 2020.