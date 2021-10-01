To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I am sorry to hear about Boyd. Will miss his smile.
Call if you need my help with anything. Brenda Berger
BrendaBerger Berger
October 6, 2021
The Barrett's
October 1, 2021
I knew Boyd when he was just a kid (I use to own the local store) and I can tell you he was a wonderful guy. I kept with him a bit as he became an adult and he was still a wonderful man! I am so sorry for your loss.