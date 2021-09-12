Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Boyd David Watson
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Boyd David Watson

June 10, 1949 - Aug. 26, 2021

Boyd David Watson passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021. Graveside Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, September 17, at Oakwood Cemetery.

David was born June 10, 1949, in Waco, Texas, to Charles Lewis and Therma Watson Brown. David attended Richfield High School and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Arlington. He was a longterm employee of Kohl's department store and Lowe's Home Improvement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Watson and Therma Watson Brown.

Survivors include brother, Darwin Watson and wife; Catherine; sisters, Debbie Haltom Christensen and husband, Leonard, and Beverly Brown Renschler and husband, Tom; nephews, Zach Watson, and wife, Whitney, and Casey Haltom; nieces, Jamie Watson Ladd and husband, Jonathan, and Tierny Renschler Krueger and husband, Brett; and many great-nieces and nephews.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Thoughts and Prayers are with his family. Worked with David at Kohl's for many years. God Bless, Corina
Corina Philipp
September 13, 2021
I'm a co-worker of Boyd Watson from Lowes.David as what we called him at work. He was a very good person, he loved feeding the birds out on the garden area,He was family and truly a good friend, I will miss him dearly.
Cathy king
September 12, 2021
