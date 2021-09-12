Boyd David Watson
June 10, 1949 - Aug. 26, 2021
Boyd David Watson passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021. Graveside Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, September 17, at Oakwood Cemetery.
David was born June 10, 1949, in Waco, Texas, to Charles Lewis and Therma Watson Brown. David attended Richfield High School and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Arlington. He was a longterm employee of Kohl's department store and Lowe's Home Improvement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Watson and Therma Watson Brown.
Survivors include brother, Darwin Watson and wife; Catherine; sisters, Debbie Haltom Christensen and husband, Leonard, and Beverly Brown Renschler and husband, Tom; nephews, Zach Watson, and wife, Whitney, and Casey Haltom; nieces, Jamie Watson Ladd and husband, Jonathan, and Tierny Renschler Krueger and husband, Brett; and many great-nieces and nephews.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 16, 2021.